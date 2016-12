Los protagonistas de Instagram en 2016

Line Sticker new🎉 for everyone Title: Mike / 麦可 Creator: Bingnanwei Hey guys. Here's my sticker design. See the little cute yellow triangle? Yes, it's Mike! 👉Search for 'Mike' or '麦可' in LINE Store. Have fun with him! @linefriends #Line #linestamp #linesticker #sticker #linestore #stickertheme #stickerthemeLINE #friends #linefriend #design #designer #stickerdesign #麦可 #mike #emotion #emotiondesigner #emoji #yellow #triangle #face #脸 #连我 #表情 #贴图 #设计 #happy #angry #laugh #cry #icon

A photo posted by Bingnan Wei (@bingnanwei) on Dec 21, 2016 at 12:10pm PST