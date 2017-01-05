Esta madre perdió más de 100 libras tras la traición de su esposo

(NOTICIAS YA).- Se enteró de que su esposo le era infiel dos días antes de una navidad y se decidió a perder más de 100 libras.
Betsy Ayala, de Texas, después de tener problemas de peso durante sus veintes ganó 262 libras de peso con el embarazo de su hija.
Tras dar a luz ella también tuvo problemas de depresión postparto y todo empeoro después de esa navidad en la que se enteró de la traición de su esposo.
Aunque la pareja intentó hacer que funcionara nuevamente finalmente terminaron divorciándose.
Ella sabía que su vida necesitaba un cambio en ese punto. Ya estaba trabajando para Herbalife en ese momento y por eso decidió ponerse como meta volver a tener el cuerpo que poseía antes de su embarazo, es decir, 103 libras.
Ayala aclara que su meta no la fijó para poder regresar con su ex pareja, aunque admite que cuando la separación es reciente es normal querer mostrarle al otro de lo que eres capaz pero al final ella asegura que lo hizo por ella y por su hija.
Esta madre espera que su experiencia le enseñe a su hija, de ahora 3 años, sobre la persistencia y sobre cómo la adversidad es lo que nos hace más fuertes que nunca.
Ayala asegura que tiene una buena relación con su ahora ex esposo y que él es un buen padre con su hija.
Transformation Tuesday !!!! 3 years and 103 lbs later it's crazy to look back and see all that has changed in my life. In the left pic I was unknowingly on the brink of the most difficult time of my life. At the time I couldn't understand how my life would unfold and what it all meant but if there's one thing I know for sure is I'M NO QUITTER 👊🏼 I know there are amazing things ahead as well as tough ones because that is life. What I also know is that I've survived all the tough times up until now and the future will be no different. The only way you figure that out is by facing life and fighting through life to be the best you for yourself, your kids etc. I pray that if you haven't up until this point been successful at conquering those battles, this is your year of success and resilience. There is no greater feeling than standing on top of the mountain after the hardest climb of your life! 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 ——————————————– #transformationtuesday #followmyjourney #joinmyteam #Herbalife #herbalife24 #doitforyou #transformation #beforeandafter #fitmom #fitchick #girlswholift #inspiration #motivation #weightloss #bestlifeever #momswholift #fitness #fitspo #girlswholift #fitchick #mommymakeover #wellnesscoach #fueledbyherbalife #beforeandafter